Brewers Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 MLB season

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain (6) and Omar Narvaez (10) celebrate after scoring on a Ben Gamel two-RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers will be without a Gold Glove in the outfield this season.

In a statement released by the team on August 1, the Brewers announced that Lorenzo Cain informed the team he is opting out of the rest of the 2020 season.

“We fully support Lorenzo’s decision and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse,” General Manager and President of baseball operations David Stearns said in the memo.

This comes on the heels of both of the Brewers’ July 31 and August 1 games being postponed with multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization testing positive for COVID-19.