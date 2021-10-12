Brewers lose NLDS game four, season ends

Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

ATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging.

Even if Christian Yelich went down looking at the end.

Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 advantage against Atlanta in Game 4.

But after snapping a 22-inning scoreless drought, the Brewers blew a pair of two-run leads Tuesday and were eliminated when All-Star closer Josh Hader gave up the decisive homer to Freddie Freeman in a 5-4 loss to the Braves.

There weren’t many highlights in October, and the Brewers head into the offseason still seeking their first championship. They haven’t been to the World Series since 1982, despite making the playoffs in each of the last four years.

“There’s a lot of things we can be proud of from this year and try and carry into next year,” pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “But you know what? The goal never changes. We still believe we can win the World Series and make it there. It’s just all about trying to do it.”