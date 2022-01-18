Brewers name Timber Rattlers manager as infield coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Jim Henderson to take over as bullpen coach for the departing Steve Karsay.

The Brewers also named Matt Erickson infield and assistant hitting coach and hired Daniel Vega as an assistant strength and conditioning specialist. Brewers officials said Karsay has stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Karsay had been the Brewers’ bullpen coach for the last three seasons. Henderson had been a Triple-A pitching coach in the Brewers organization the last two seasons.

Erickson has spent the last 11 seasons as a manager for the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall