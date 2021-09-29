Brewers pitcher Devin Williams needing surgery after fracturing hand intoxicated; likely ending season

Milwaukee Brewers’ Devin Williams pauses on the mound during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The reigning MLB reliever of the year is needing surgery after punching a wall while intoxicated after Sunday’s NL Central clinching celebration.

Relief pitcher Devin Williams and Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to address Williams heading to the 10-day IL. Williams told the media he went out to have a few drinks after the team’s celebration and got upset, where he punched a wall and fractured his right hand.

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s nobody to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, and everyone especially with how big of a role I play on this team”, said Williams.

Williams said he wasn’t aware of the severity of the situation until Wednesday. Stearns said he tried to throw on Tuesday night with the injury, which the front office and coaching staff was not aware of, and that’s when Williams knew he severely injured his hand.

Williams had an X-Ray during Tuesday’s game and received the results shortly after which revealed that surgery will be required. Stearns said there was an outside chance of Williams returning if the Brewers were to play in the World Series, but the surgery will likely end his 2021 season.

During the 2021 season, Williams has posted a 2.50 ERA with an 8-2 record in 54 innings pitched.