LOS ANGELES (WFRV) – The All-Star rosters for MLB’s All-Star game have been set and two of Milwaukee’s pitchers have made the cut. They are the 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and arguably the best closer in baseball, Josh Hader.

Burnes earns his place on the roster with a 2.20 ERA, which is better than what he had in 2021 when he won the Cy Young award. He also has a league-leading 134 strikeouts. This is his second straight season being selected for the All-Star Game.

Josh Hader earns his fourth straight selection and has a league leading 26 saves so far on the season.

The 2022 MLB All Star game will be held at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.