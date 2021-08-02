Brewers place Hader on COVID-19 list

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader works against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(WFRV) – You can add another big name to the Brewers COVID-19 injured list, closer Josh Hader.

The team announced the move to place Hader on the 10-day injured list due to COVID-19. The team did not announce if Hader tested positive for the coronavirus or was placed on the list due to contact tracing. Currently the team has five players on the Injured List due to COVID-19 protocols.

LHP Josh Hader placed on the injured list (COVID-19). RHP John Axford added to the active roster. INF/OF Jace Peterson reinstated from the injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cnjWSl1EHf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 2, 2021

Hader came through on his first save opportunity in three weeks in Milwaukee’s 2-1 win over Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. This season the left hander has an ERA of 1.83 and 67 strikeouts in forty games with the Brewers this year.

Earlier in the day Milwaukee acquired former closer John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

Milwaukee also re-instated infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson from the injured list. Peterson was placed on the list on the same day as Christian Yelich due to contact tracing. He will be available tonight as the Brewers start a three game series against Pittsburgh at American Family Field in Milwaukee.