MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have some solid depth at the middle infield positions with Kolten Wong, Luis Urías, Willy Adames, and even Jace Peterson.

But the saying goes, ‘the more the better,’ and you don’t need to look far to find a prospect that most recently jumped from 94 to 39 on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list.

Jackson Chourio signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020-2021 international signing class. The Venezuelan garnered himself a $1.8 million contract, which isn’t bad for the 18th-ranked prospect in that signing class.

At 17 years old, Chourio played his first season in the Dominican Summer League for his first taste of professional baseball. His numbers raised some eyebrows and in a good way as Chourio finished with a .296 batting average (AVG), a .386 on-base percentage (OBP), and a .833 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) in only 45 games.

His five home runs and 25 runs batted in (RBI) were a plus, but the Brewers organization was extremely interested in Chourio’s knowledge of the strike zone.

The Venezuelan had a 28/23 strikeout to walk ratio which is outstanding as a young prospect. The fact that Chourio is able to lay off bad pitches this early in his career shows a lot of promise and potential to carry the skill over to other leagues, making it difficult to pitch to him.

Jackson Chourio had been signed as a potential shortstop but made 32 of 38 starts in center field last season. The other six starts came over at second base. His ability to play any position is a benefit to Milwaukee as is the 18-year-old’s speed, which is second to none.

Currently, with Milwaukee’s Low A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, Chourio is hitting an impressive .316 AVG, .368 OBP, and a .942 OPS. He has nine home runs and 38 RBIs in 52 games and while he has struck out more in Low A than in the Dominican Summer League, Brewers fans can still stay excited about the future off of the potential of Jackson Chourio.

The 18-year-old has an estimated call-up time to Milwaukee in 2025 but could see American Family Field much sooner if he continues to play well.

For a complete list of the Brewers’ top prospects, click here.