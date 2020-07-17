MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 28: The Racing Sausages race during the sixth inning in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 28, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Without fans in the stands there’s one Miller Park tradition that will have a different twist in 2020, the Racing Sausages.

Instead of running along the warning track they will have races taped at “road courses” on select dates, and have it shown on the scoreboard during the sixth inning. Since fans won’t be in the seats due to the coronavirus pandemic the video from those races will be shared on social media as well.

Fans can nominate a place for the race by visiting the Racing Sausages Website, and explaining why they should choose that location. All of the locations must be within an hour Milwaukee to be considered, and accommodate an outdoor race of at least 300 feet. All nominations must be submitted by July 31st.

In case you were wondering, Polish claimed the bragging rights as the top sausage after winning a total of 21 races in 2019.

