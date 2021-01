Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) and catcher Omar Narvaez (10) celebrate a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by signing the former All-Stars to one-year contracts.

Hader signed for $6,675,000 while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000.

The agreements mean the Brewers won’t have any arbitration cases heading into the 2021 season.

Hader was 1-2 with an NL-leading 13 saves and a career-high 3.79 ERA in 21 games last year.

Woodruff went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.