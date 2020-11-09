Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins National League Rookie of the Year

(WFRV) – Devin Williams became the third player in Brewers history to win Rookie of the Year honors when the annual award was announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Monday.

It’s official: Devin Williams is your 2020 NL Rookie of the Year!



Congrats @DTrainn_23 on a remarkable season.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zvZfRkRh8d — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 9, 2020

Williams was lights out on the mound this year for the Crew as their set-up man for closer Josh Hader. Williams allowed just one earned run on eight hits in 22 appearances in 2020. He was also a strikeout machine and finished with 53 Ks in just 27 innings of work.

If you’re doing the math at home, Williams struck out 53 percent of the hitters he faced in 2020.

The Brewers right hander had a total of 14 first place votes and 95 points overall. That was enough to best Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth. Both of whom finished with 74 overall points in the voting.

Williams joins Ryan Braun (2007) and Pat Listach (1992) as the only members of the Brewers to win the Rookie of the Year Award. He is also the first relief pitcher to win the award since Craig Kimbrel in 2011 with the Braves.