(WFRV) – After an offseason of labor negotiations from MLB and their players association, the 162-game season will be played in full.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday afternoon their revised 2022 season. The Crew will start the season on the road in Chicago to face their I-94 rival Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 7 at 1:20 p.m. The Brewers will have their home opener on Milwaukee’s ‘414’ day – Thursday, April 14 at 4:14 p.m. They’ll host the division foes St. Louis Cardinals.

Some of the changes to the Brewers schedule include:

April 25 against the San Francisco Giants at 5:10 p.m. at American Family Field has been added.

Sept. 8 against the San Francisco Giants is now a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Oct 3-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been added to the end of the schedule.

Milwaukee’s interleague schedule has them facing off against the American League this season which includes hosting a series against the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26), Tampa Bay Rays (Aug. 9-10), and New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18). The Brewers will go on the road to face the Baltimore Orioles (April 11-13), Tampa Bay Rays (June 28-29), and Boston Red Sox (July 29-31).

The yearly rivalry series against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field from July 12-13 and at American Family Field from July 26-27.

The Brewers have a long home stretch to finish the season, hosting 20 of their final 26 games at American Family Field.