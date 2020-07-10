Brewers send 15 to alternate training facility, 2021 schedule released

(WFRV) – There’s plenty of news coming out of Brewers camp as the team prepares for their shortened season. Including who’s heading to Grand Chute, and a look ahead to 2021.

On Thursday night the Brewers announced 15 more players heading to the Timber Rattlers facility in Grand Chute as part of the club’s alternate training:

LHP Clayton Andrews

RHP Phil Bickford

RHP Dylan File

RHP Antoine Kelly

LHP Angel Perdomo

LHP Ethan Small

RHP Trey Supak

OF Thomas Dillard

C Mario Feliciano

OF Tristen Lutz

OF Corey Ray

INF Brice Turang

Currently the Brewers have 58 players out of the possible 60 in the pool. That leaves two spots open for the likes of first round pick Garrett Mitchell, who signed with the club on Wednesday.

The MLB is also looking ahead to the 2021 season before this year’s 60-game campaign begins by releasing next year’s schedule.

The Brewers will open the season with interleague play next year as they welcome next door neighbor and former American League Central rival Minnesota to Milwaukee for opening day on April 1st. It’s the first time the Crew have opened with interleague play.

The Brewers will face off against the AL Central as a whole this year, in addition to the annual meetings with Minnesota, with matchups against the Royals, White Sox, and Cleveland on the schedule.

Milwaukee’s longest home stand of the season will be their last with the Cubs, Cardinals, and Mets making the trip to Brew Town. They will also finish 2021 on the road against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It’s the second time in franchise history they’ve closed out a season against the Dodgers, and the first since 1998.