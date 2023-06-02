GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sporting a noticeable shiner on his left eye, Willy Adames walked into Fox Cities Stadium Friday with a simple objective – see the ball well enough to keep his progress rolling back to the Brewers.

On Friday, May 26, Adames took a nightmarish shot from a foul ball while standing in the dugout. Brian Anderson’s errant liner struck his teammate in the face, stopping the game for several minutes while trainers tended to Adames and eventually escorted him away from the field.

Adames spent the night at a Milwaukee-area hospital Friday night and checked out well Saturday morning. The star shortstop was subsequently placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion, keeping him on the shelf while the Brewers hit the road.

Adames’ practices in Grand Chute don’t qualify as a rehab stint, nor is he expected to suit up for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this weekend. However, these workouts are valuable for a player looking to find his footing again after a scary moment, and Adames has plenty of familiarity with the minor leaguers after sharing a locker room with most of the roster during Spring Training.

The shortstop is expected to rejoin his big league teammates when the Brewers return home Tuesday to face the Orioles.