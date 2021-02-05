Brewers sign second baseman Kolton Wong to a two-year contract

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kolton Wong will no longer be sporting the birds on the bat. The Milwaukee Brewers announced early Friday morning they’ve signed the free agent second baseman to a two-year contract.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kolten to Milwaukee,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “Kolten’s skillset adds to our club in a variety of ways. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in all of baseball. He also offers a well-balanced offensive approach that will serve as an additional on-base presence to our lineup.”

The 30-year old back to back Golden Glove winner is a career .261 hitter with 53 HR, 281 RBI and 88 stolen bases during eight Major League seasons, all spent with St. Louis.

He batted .265 with one home run, 16 RBI and 5 stolen bases in 53 games.

Wong is known for his defensive game, he lead second basemen last season in total chances (190), assists (129), and double plays (29).