Brewers sign veteran starter Anderson

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Brett Anderson #30 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Ring Central Coliseum on September 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their rotation on Friday by signing veteran left hander Brett Anderson to a one year deal.

Anderson spent last season with the Athletics after signing a minor league deal with Oakland over the winter. The ten year veteran finished the season with a 13-9 record and a 3.89 ERA. Anderson also pitched 176 innings in 2019, the most he’s pitched in a single season since in four years.

Anderson adds depth to a starting rotation that has lost the likes of Zach Davies and Chase Anderson to trades, and Jordan Lyles to free agency this offseason.

He’ll join Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, and Eric Lauer as the primary rotation heading into spring training.

General manager David Stearns also added right hander Josh Lindblom, who pitched in the Korean Baseball Organization. Lindblom signed a three year deal that is reportedly worth $9 million dollars.

The details of Anderson’s one year contract have not been released.