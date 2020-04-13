Brewers social distancing logo to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Everybody is being urged to social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Brewers logo is following suit as well, but to help raise money to help COVID-19 relief.

Earlier this spring the Brewers rolled out their “new” logos for the team’s 50th season by bringing back the old ball-in-glove logo. To practice social distancing, the “m” and “b” that make up the logo haven separated for a shirt the team is selling.

The proceeds from selling the limited edition shirts will go to the Brewers Community Foundation’s efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demands due to COVID-19.

Over the past nine years, the Brewers Community Foundation has raised $42 million dollars to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs.

The T-shirts, which cost $25 dollars a piece, can be purchased on the Brewers MLB acution website as well as the Brewers Community Foundation website. Fans can also order them by calling the Brewers Team Store at (414) 902-4750, Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.