Brewers to allow fans for Spring Training

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – After being pulled off the field in Spring Training and spending the entire 2020 season without fans in Milwaukee, the Brewers will now lead off the 2021 preseason with spectators in the seats.

American Family Fields of Phoenix will host a maximum of 2,300 fans for spring training home games, just shy of 25 percent capacity.

The Brewers’ Cactus League schedule will begin Sunday, February 28, and will feature 29 games, 14 at their Spring Training home. The “home” opener is Tuesday, March 2.

The first half of the schedule will include games five-to-seven innings in duration.

Tickets will go on sale February 18 and are available at Brewers.com, by phone at 1-800-933-7890, or by visiting the American Family Fields of Phoenix box office.