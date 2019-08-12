Brewers to open against Cubs, Cardinals in 2020

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: Mike Moustakas #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Ryan Braun #8 and Christian Yelich #22 after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 20, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It may only be August, but you can already start looking ahead to the summer of 2020.

On Monday, Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams. That of course includes the Brewers.

Brewers 2020 regular season schedule

Milwaukee will open the 2020 campaign against division rivals Chicago and St. Louis at Miller Park. The Cubs come to town for Opening Day on March 26th, and a four game series to start the season. St. Louis will follow suit in a second key divisional series to start the year.

It will be the eighth time in the last nine years the Brewers have opened their season at Miller Park.

As far as interleague play is concerned, Milwaukee will face the American League East in 2020. That starts with a visit from the New York Yankees on May 19th. They will also make road trips to Boston and Baltimore.

For Fox Valley baseball fans, the interleague match-ups this year also provide a chance to see Appleton West grad Danny Jansen. The Toronto Blue Jays make the trip to Milwaukee on June 22-24.

The 2020 season will end on September 27th with a trip to San Francisco to face the Giants.