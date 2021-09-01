Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Grand Chute, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been quite a ride for Sal Frelick over the last six weeks. Picked 15th overall by the Brewers in July’s first year player draft, and now a second promotion in Milwaukee’s farm system.

The latest sending Frelick from low-A Carolina to the Brewers high-A affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

“I obviously had goals of moving up as fast as I could. At the same time there were six weeks left in the season, and I kind of planned on the remainder of my time being there. I had a little weird period between the college season, and the pro season. So, to be able to get to Arizona, kind of get my feet back underneath me. Get out to Carolina, and here now. It’s been fun so far,” said Sal Frelick.

Getting to hit against some better pitching and tougher competition could certainly help as Frelick prepares for that first fall and offseason as a pro. Especially after hitting .437 with a home run and 12 RBIs with Carolina before being promoted to Wisconsin.

“He had a lot of success in Arizona. He had a lot of success in Carolina. As he moves up the chain the competitive balance is going to get closer. I fully expect him to be challenged here in the net three weeks. I don’t think it’s going to be really easy for him,’ said Timber Rattlers manager Matt Erickson.

The biggest difference Frelick will notice will likely be better pitching.

“That’s obviously why they’re here right. Their probably going to be a little more around the zone, throw the off-speed a little better. Kind of play the same baseball I’ve been playing. I think I’ve kind of found out my brand of baseball translates to the next level, putting the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense. Continue to do that and see how it works,’ said Frelick.

It will be a short stint with the Timber Rattlers. That’s as Wisconsin opens their final 12 game homestand, and just 18 games total left on the regular season schedule.

Still there’s plenty to work on for the second overall prospect in the Brewers system.

“That’s why their so much better is guys throw strikes, throw their off-speed for strikes, hitters counts. So, for me it’s kind of learning how to hit every pitch. Definitely get to see more off-speed, saw a little more in Carolina, so I’m excited to get to work on that stuff,’ said Frelick.