Brewers trade 1B Aguilar, make deadline deals for three pitchers

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 12: Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates while standing on second base after hitting a RBI double in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired three pitchers, and made three deals before the MLB trade deadline passed on Wednesday.

The Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Faria from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for first baseman Jesús Aguilar.

“Jake brings to our organization a young, quality arm who has had Major League experience as both a starter and reliever,” said GM David Stearns.

Faria, who turned 26 yesterday, is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 7 relief appearances this season (10ip, 10h, 3r, 3er, 7bb, 11k, 2hr, .250ba). He had four stints with the Rays (4/20, 6/15-6/17, 7/4-7/13 and 7/28-7/31). In three seasons with Tampa Bay, he has gone 9-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 40 games / 26 starts (161.2ip, 141h, 77r, 75er, 71bb, 145k, 22hr, .236ba). He is 8-8 with a 4.27 ERA as a starter (135ip, 64er) and 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA as a reliever (26.2ip, 11er).

Aguilar, 29, batted .225 (50-for-222) with 8 HR and 34 RBI in 94 games with Milwaukee this season. The 2018 All-Star batted .261 (259-for-993) with 59

HR and 194 RBI in 376 games as a Brewer (2017-19).

“Jesús provided our fans many memorable moments and was a key contributor to our historic 2018 season,” said Stearns. “We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best in Tampa Bay.”

The Brewers also acquired left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz and right-handed pitcher Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder Mauricio Dubon.

“We are pleased to add a veteran presence in Drew Pomeranz and a high-velocity arm in Ray Black to the organization,” said Stearns.

Pomeranz, 30, is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 games / 17 starts this season (77.2ip, 89h, 51r, 49er, 36bb, 92k, 17hr, .285ba). His last four outings have come in relief, all scoreless appearances (5.1ip, 1h, 1bb, 8k).

Pomeranz owns a career record of 46-57 with a 4.09 ERA and 3 saves in 217 games / 139 starts in the majors with Colorado (2011-13), Oakland (2014-15),

San Diego (2016), Boston (2016-18) and San Francisco (2019). He was a 17-game winner (17-6) with the Red Sox in 2017, posting a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts.

Black, 29, has spent most of the season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he went 1-0 with a 5.16 ERA and 1 save in 23 games / 1 start (22.2ip, 19h, 13r,

13er, 13bb, 36k, 4hr, .229ba). Selected by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, Black has made 28 appearances, all in relief, with the Giants (26g in 2018 and 2g in 2019).

Dubon, 25, was acquired by Milwaukee as part of a five-player trade with Boston on December 6, 2016. He batted .297 (120-for-404) with 16 HR and 47

RBI in 98 games at Triple-A San Antonio this season. He appeared in 2 games with the Brewers, making his Major League debut on July 7 at Pittsburgh.

The Brewers have also traded right-handed pitcher Marcos Diplan to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash.

Diplan, 22, was designated for assignment on Monday to make room for right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles on the 40-man roster. He went 3-4 with a 4.99 ERA and 3 saves in 30 games / 5 starts at Double-A Biloxi this season (57.2ip, 47h, 34r, 32er, 37bb, 63k, 6hr, .221ba). Diplan was acquired by Milwaukee as part of a four-player trade with Texas on January 19, 2015.