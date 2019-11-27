Brewers trade Grisham and Davies to San Diego for INF Urias and LHP Lauer

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 21: Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after his two run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on September 21, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, infielder Luis Urías and a player to be named or cash from the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

“We are excited to add two young, dynamic players to our organization,” said Stearns. “Both Eric and Luis vaulted through the minor-league system before contributing at the Major League level at young ages. We believe that both have a chance to be impact Major Leaguers for years to come.”

Lauer, 24, who was the Opening Day starter for the Padres in 2019, is 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 games (52 starts) during two seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego (2018-19). He went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) this past season. Lauer was selected by the Padres in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

Urías, 22, spent most of 2019 at Triple-A El Paso, where he batted .315 with 19 HR and 50 RBI in 73 games. He also had two stints with the Padres this past season (4/8-4/20 and 7/20-end) and batted .223 with 4 HR and 24 RBI in 71 games, including 65 starts (39g at SS, 25g at 2B, 1g at 3B). Urías finished the year strong, batting .300 (24-for-80) with 2 HR and 10 RBI in 24 games in September.

Signed by San Diego as an international free agent on December 27, 2013, Urías is a career .308 hitter in the minor leagues with 36 HR and 219 RBI in 520 games. He has a .397 OBP, .433 SLG and .830 OPS during this time (2014-19). He entered the 2019 season rated as the 23rd-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, 31st by Baseball America and 56th by ESPN.com. Urías made his Major League debut in 2018, appearing in 12 games with San Diego.

Davies, 26, is 43-32 with a 3.91 ERA in 111 starts over five Major League seasons, all with Milwaukee (2015-19). He went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts this past season. Davies was acquired by Milwaukee from Baltimore on July 31, 2015 in exchange for outfielder Gerarado Parra.

Grisham, 23, was selected by Milwaukee in the first round (15th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He batted .300 with 26 HR, 71 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 97 games this past season between Double-A Biloxi (63g) and Triple-A San Antonio (34g). Grisham made his Major League debut after his contract was selected from San Antonio on August 1 and hit .231 with 6 HR and 24 RBI in 51 games, including 36 starts (14g in CF, 13g in RF, 9g in LF).