The Brewers looked to their past for their new primary logo as the team enters it’s 50th season in Milwaukee.

Turning back to the glove logo, which was introduced back in 1978, the Brewers modernized the look in order to unite the past and present.

“This is an exciting day for the Milwaukee Brewers and our fans as we usher in this next generation of Brewers baseball,” said Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio. “As we reflected back on fifty years of the Brewers in Milwaukee, we turned to the past to inform our future. Our fans, our city and our state have been the fabric of our franchise since 1970, and they are the inspiration for our new look.”

The Brewers new look was designed with RARE Designs from Harrisburg, Mississippi. The familiar glove and ball logo at it’s center was combined with elements of the original “Barrellman” logo from the team’s early days in Milwaukee.

“This was a special process to be a part of for the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans,” said Rodney Richardson, founder of RARE Design. “Our goal was to develop a brand identity that depicted the story of the Brewers and their fans and characteristics of the city and state they call home. The result is a new look for the team which represents the history of this franchise and the vision for its future.”

With a change in logo also means changes for the uniforms in 2020. The new primary home uniforms will be cream colored to represent the “Cream City.” They will also have a “modernized” version of the pinstriped set dating back to 1978-79, with the color scheme modernized for the new logo.

The road uniforms will be grey with Milwaukee across the chest, and feature a Wisconsin patch on the sleeve. There will also be an navy alternate uniform features “Brewers” across the chest, and a two toned hat used from 1978-84.

“We have the privilege to play for the most passionate supporters in the country, fans that inspire us, and restoring this iconic logo is our way of paying homage to this storied relationship we have with them,” Attanasio said.