Brewers walk off Tigers for fifth straight win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy Peralta, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers to grab a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but it wouldn’t last long.

Akil Baddoo had a tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh, and the game went to extra innings tied at 2.

In extra innings, Brad Boxberger held down the Detroit batters in the top of the 10th, setting the stage for Urias’ heroics in the bottom half.

Milwaukee improved to 29-25 on the season.