LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Brandon Woodruff felt like he was playing in front of a home crowd on Thursday. The Brewers pitcher made his second rehab-assignment start with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, pitching four innings in the 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids.

Woodruff was making his second rehab start with the Timber Rattlers. The Brewers starting pitcher has been sidelined since mid-April with a subscapular strain. When asked about his shoulder after the game, Woodruff said he felt better than his first rehab start and “all things considered, (he) felt pretty good.”

Woodruff said pitching at Fox Cities Stadium felt like a “home crowd, just an hour and a half away.”

Though he made it through four innings and threw 52 pitches with three strikeouts, the Brewers starter was eager to get back out on the field for the 5th inning. “I tried to see if I could go back out for one more. I felt good to do that and it’s always important to do more…but I did what needed to be done.”

Woodruff retired the first six batters, and was charged with an earned run in the third inning. Cedar Rapids’ Noah Miller hit a single to Robert Moore, but a bad bounce allowed Misael Urbina to score for the Kernels. Amusingly, Noah Miller is the brother of Woodruff’s Brewers teammate, Owen Miller.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Moore hit a walk-off single to right field, scoring Eduardo Garcia and Terence Doston.

Click on the video above to see full highlights of the game.