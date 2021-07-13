Brewers wrap up MLB First Year Player Draft with ten selections on day three

Fans watch during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers added ten more players on the final day of the MLB First Year Player Draft.

Many of them were pitchers, and many of them from the high school ranks. The Brewers picked nothing but college players in the first two days of the draft. On Tuesday they added seven high school players, including their first four picks of the day.

Two of them were pitchers with left hander Caden Vire, and righty Quinton Low hearing their names called. The other two were position players, outfielders Roc Riggio in the 11th round and Jace Avina in the 14th round.

The Brewers continued to add pitchers late in the draft with four of their final six picks.

Below is a complete list of the entire Brewers draft class:

First Round – OF Sal Frelick (Boston College)

First Round Competitive Balance – 2B Tyler Black (Wright State)

Second Round LHP – Russell Smith (Texas Christian)

Third Round – 3B Alex Binelas (Louisville)

Fourth Round – RHP Logan Henderson (McLennan Community College – TX)

Fifth Round – SS Ethan Murray (Duke)

Sixth Round – RHP Carlos Rodriguez (Florida South Western State)

Seventh Round – OF Tristan Peters (Southern Illinois)

Eighth Round – 2B Zack Raabe (Minnesota)

Ninth Round – RHP Brannon Jordan (South Carolina)

Tenth Round – C Wes Clarke (South Carolina)

Eleventh Round – OF Roc Riggio (Thousand Oaks High School – CA)

Twelfth Round – LHP Caden Vire (Skyview High School – WA)

Thirteenth Round – TWP Quinton Low (Chatfield High School – CO)

Fourteenth Round – OF Jace Avina (Spanish Springs High School – NV)

Fifteenth Round – LHP Hunter Hollan (San Jacinto North College – TX)

Sixteenth Round – SS Kaylan Nicasia (Champagnat Catholic School – FL)

Seventeenth Round – C Will Rogers (Mounds View High School – MN)

Eighteenth Round – RHP Ryne Moor (Old Dominion University)

Nineteenth Round – LHP Carter Holton (Benedictine Military School – GA)

Twentieth Round – RHP Samuel Mendez (Cisco Junior College – TX)

In all the Brewers selected 14 college players, and seven high school players to make up their 21 picks in this year’s draft. Nine of them were pitchers, and the only position Milwaukee did not draft in 2021 was at first base.