Closings
Brewers’ Yelich says “50/50” the league plays in 2020

Sports





Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich during a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Reports on Monday and Tuesday indicated Major League Baseball and the players union were considering a plan to have all teams play in Arizona to help get the season started. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich weighed in on the topic with WEEI in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with Ordway, Merloni and Fauria, Yelich pointed out the challenges of a plan to house the players in the Phoenix area and play games without fans.

“Now, maybe that’s something that we have to do just because of the times that we’re in, and if that is our only option to play, then maybe it is our only option to play. I think there’s definitely a lot of hurdles and challenges that still have to be talked through,” Christian Yelich told WEEI.

Yelich said he has not heard from the Brewers or the players union since they postponed spring training nearly a month ago.

“Nothing formal. There’s been some informal talks with guys floating ideas, or talking through it, or seeing if we’re going to play at all, when we think we’re going to play, stuff like that. There’s nothing that’s come down from the team, MLB, the union, anything that says this is when we’re going to start,” said Yelich.

“I think it came out a couple weeks ago how guys were going to be compensated, service time in the event there’s no season. I mean, there’s a very real chance we don’t play as much as there is that we do play. You know, I think it’s probably 50/50,” added Yelich.

In the event the season can restart, players will undoubtedly need time to get ready to play. Yelich gave his opinion on how long it may take to get the players up and running after the layoff. The Brewers outfielder indicated the players would likely need two to three weeks of spring training to get going.

Yelich also pointed to the problem of not having a start date right now, and what effect that can have on any type of planning at this point.

“Nobody really knows a start date or when that would even be a possibility, so that is the most challenging thing,” said Yelich. “It is hard to plan for when we’re going to start when we don’t know when we are going to start and that impacts the schedule. There’s a lot of options and all this depends on when we’re able to start and really if we’re able to start.

“From the players point of view, we all want to play, obviously. But, we want to make sure it is safe and that it’s the right time to do it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

