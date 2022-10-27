MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who has led the helm for the Milwaukee Brewers is reportedly stepping down after joining the organization back in 2015.

In a press release, The Milwaukee Brewers announced that David Stearns is stepping down as President of Baseball Operations. Matt Arnold will reportedly move into the role of overseeing baseball operations.

Stearns joined the Brewers seven years ago in October of 2015. He joined as the General Manager and was named President of Baseball Operations before the 2019 season.

This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time. Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today. David Stearns

Arnold joined the team back in October 2015 as well, he has served as General Manager and Senior Vice President since 2020.

Stearns will reportedly remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. No additional information was provided.