MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the National Football League coming to a close Sunday night, the State of Wisconsin shifts its focus onto the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers, who have released their 2023 promotional schedule.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Brewers, the promotional schedule will feature 12 gate giveaways and the return of many fan-favorite, season-long promotions.

Giveaways will be provided to the first 30,000 fans in attendance, and it starts off with a Giannis Antentokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey on April 8 against the Saint Louis Cardinals.

On April 22 against the Boston Red Sox, fans can receive a Yelich ‘Yeli’ Tumbler courtesy of American Family Insurance. Other items throughout the year include a long-sleeve hooded shirt, a Yelich patriotic jersey, a Brewers bucket hat, and several more.

As for this year’s announced bobbleheads, Devin Williams (Aug. 5), Rowdy Tellez (Aug. 26), and newly acquired William Contreras (Sept. 16) have been the only three players announced at this time.

New this year, the Brewers have rolled out the Sunday Fun-Day Bundle, available all season long, where fans can get four Terrace Outfield tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one general parking pass for just $59.

In addition to the new Sunday Fun-Day Bundle, a number of fan special ticket offers are returning, including 5-County Fridays, when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties save 50% on tickets.

High school and college students can enjoy an expanded offering in 2023 with the $9 Student Special, presented by UW Credit Union, allowing students to purchase $9 discounted tickets for Monday through Friday home games.

The complete 2023 promotional schedule can be found on the Milwaukee Brewers website here.