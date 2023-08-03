GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have assigned first-round pick Brock Wilken to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, where he’ll continue his development.

Wilken, selected 18th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, had a record-breaking career at Wake Forest University.

He hit 31 home runs to set a school record and drove in 82 runs with a .345 batting average and a 1.313 OPS in 66 games during his final season with the Demon Deacons.

“There were a lot of guys potentially in play there [at #18], but when we landed on Brock, we were really excited to get probably the best power in the Draft,” Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson said after the selection. “I’m going to say it’s the best power in the Draft.”

Milwaukee signed Wilken on July 17 for a bonus of $3.15 million and assigned him to their affiliate in the Arizona Complex League.

In his first seven games, Wilken was 7-for-21 with a triple, a home run, and six RBIs. The hot start for Wilken immediately got him promoted to High-A.

Wilken is expected to make his Timber Rattlers debut against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

His home debut is scheduled for when Wisconsin returns home to face the Dayton Dragons in a six-game series from Tuesday, August 8, through Sunday, August 13.