MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Brew Crew continues to focus on this year and try to get back into the playoff race, the MLB has released every team’s 2023 schedule.

The Brewers will open 2023 against their cross-state rival, the Chicago Cubs, at Wrigley Field on Thursday, March 30. This is the second consecutive season Milwaukee will open in Chicago and the third in four years.

Following the opening series in Chicago, the Brewers will return home to American Family Field and host the New York Mets on April 3-5 and the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7-9 for the season’s first homestand.

Under Major League Baseball’s new balanced schedule, each team will face the other 29 teams annually, with home sites in interleague play alternating every other year. The Brewers will play 46 interleague games in 2023, a 26-game increase from 2022.

Milwaukee will host the Boston Red Sox (April 21-23), Detroit Tigers (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (April 28-30), Kansas City Royals (May 12-14), Houston Astros (May 22-24), Baltimore Orioles (June 6-8), Oakland Athletics (June 9-11) and Minnesota Twins (Aug. 22-23).

It will be the first trip to the City of Milwaukee for the Angeles and Athletics since 2016, while the Red Sox and Orioles will make their first visit since 2017.

The Brewers will travel to face the Seattle Mariners (April 17-19), Tampa Bay Rays (May 19-21), Toronto Blue Jays (May 30-June 1), Minnesota Twins (June 13-14), Cleveland Guardians (June 23-25), Chicago White Sox (Aug. 11-13), Texas Rangers (Aug. 18-20) and New York Yankees (Sept. 8-10).

Milwaukee will visit Seattle for the first time since 2016 and will play its first regular-season games in Texas since 2016, excluding exhibition games at Globe Life Field in 2021.

While interleague games have increased, games against the rest of the NL Central have decreased. For example, in 2023, the Brewers will play the Cardinals, Cubs, Pirates, and Reds a total of 52 times, a 24-game decrease from 2022.

You can visit the team’s website here for a complete look at the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2023 regular season schedule.