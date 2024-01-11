MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames agreed to a $12.25 million, one-year contract on Thursday and avoided going to salary arbitration.

Teams and players were set to swap proposed arbitration salaries later Thursday. 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes was among the eligible Brewers after losing a hearing last year and saying “there’s no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt.”

Adames, 28, received a raise from $8.7 million after batting .217 with a .310 on-base percentage, 24 homers and 80 RBIs in 149 games while helping the Brewers win an NL Central title. That followed a 2022 season in which Adames homered 31 times, the most by a Brewers shortstop.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected Adames as the Brewers’ most valuable player in 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Burnes was awarded $10.01 million rather than his $10.75 million request and went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts with 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings.

“You think you work hard for seven years in the organization, and five years with the big-league team, and you get in there and basically they value you much different than what you thought you’d contributed to the organization,” he told reporters at spring training after the hearing. “They won it. But when it came down to winning or losing the hearing, it was more than that for me.”

Right-handers Devin Williams, Joel Payamps and Bryse Wilson; left-hander Hoby Milner; and outfielder/first baseman Jake Bauers also were on track to exchange figures if they didn’t reach deals.