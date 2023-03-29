MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers had one final workout at American Family Field on Wednesday, March 29 before packing up and heading to the Windy City for an Opening Day rivalry matchup against the Chicago Cubs. In between final stretches and fielding drills, the Brewers made sure they packed the most important item: a new mindset.

After starting the 2022 season with the best 50-game stretch in franchise history, Milwaukee faltered late and missed the playoffs, for the first time since 2017. The fall was disappointing for fans and teammates alike. But while speaking to the media on Wednesday, players emphasized they can’t dwell on the past.

Brewers #MLBOpeningDay starting pitcher Corbin Burnes says he “feels good” ahead of tomorrow’s matchup.



Is approaching this season with the new mindset “whatever happened in the past is the past”. @Brewers @WFRVSports pic.twitter.com/K9qA5tXmUD — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) March 29, 2023

“Whatever happened in the past is in the past, we can’t dictate what’s going to happen in the future. Everything from the previous years is ‘oh you guys are on this run of making the postseason,’ that ended last year. It’s all about this year, all about where our feet are at,” opening day starting pitcher Corbin Burnes said.

Burnes will be joined on the field by rookie Brice Turang, who is making his MLB debut after manager Craig Counsell and the front office called him up. Turang joins other newly acquired Brewers like veteran first baseman Luke Voit, outfielder Jesse Winker, and catcher William Contreras as new members of the major league squad.

“Do you want to play Opening Day?”

“Absolutely.”



The moment Brice Turang found out he’s heading to the Big Leagues 👏#ThisIsMyCrew | @BRiCEcTuRANG pic.twitter.com/8AZrNVTYtR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 27, 2023

Veteran outfielder Christian Yelich spoke about his new teammates and said “(there are) a lot of new faces, and so you kind of just have to find your identity as a team.” While Yelich experienced the disappointment of 2022, his new teammates did not. And that’s the beauty of a new roster each season.

“Each team, each season is its own thing. Whatever you did last year or the year before that, who knows? We have this team right now. We have a ton of new guys than we did last year. And the story of this team is untold.”

The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers for MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 30 at 1:20 p.m. CDT.