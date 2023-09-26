MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central title for the third time in six seasons Tuesday night, despite a 4-1 loss to the last-place St. Louis Cardinals and with the help of a come-from-behind win by the Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee clinched its second division crown in three seasons when the Chicago Cubs dropped a 7-6 decision to the Braves.

The Milwaukee crowd roared as the ninth inning of the Cubs-Braves game was shown on the scoreboard.

The Brewers had clinched no worse than a wild-card berth on Friday, with a 16-1 win over the Marlins in Miami. But they missed two chances to clinch the division title by losing to Miami on Saturday and Sunday, scoring a total of five runs in those two games.