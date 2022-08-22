MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that the franchise is poised to reach a major milestone when it comes to all-time attendance.

According to a release, the Brewers are closing in on 100 million fans passing through the gates since the club’s founding in 1969. The milestone includes total attendance for the Seattle Pilots at Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, as well as for the Milwaukee Brewers at County Stadium and American Family Field.

Projections show that this record will be reached later in August, at which the Brew Crew will announce a significant thank you gift to the fans to celebrate the significant achievement.

After the last homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee’s all-time total franchise home attendance stands at 99,845,162.

Tickets are still available for all remaining home games as fans lead the march toward this historic attendance milestone. The Brewers return to American Family Field on Friday to begin a six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs (August 26-28) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (August 29-31).

For tickets, you can visit brewers.com.