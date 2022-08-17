MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers featured quite the pitching duel, but it was Tony Gonsolin earning the win 2-1.

Gonsolin entered the ball game with a 2.21 ERA through 21 games and continued his dominance on the bump against a struggling Brewers offense.

The right hander took a no-hit bid into the bottom of the 5th inning before Keston Hiura was able to slap one into the outfield for a single.

Gonsolin finished his outing with a quality start, going 7 innings while punching out 8. He allowed just 2 hits and only 1 walk with zero earned runs.

Milwaukee’s Eric Lauer took the mound and got off to a rocky start by walking Mookie Betts. Betts was then able to steal second base and then advanced to third after a wild pitch from Lauer.

Lauer would then walk Trea Turner to get runners on the corners with zero outs in the top of the first inning. The Brewers’ southpaw would get a key flyout from Freddie Freeman before striking out the following two batters to get out of an early jam without giving up a run.

The former Kent State product would settle down the next several innings, looking elite against one of the best offenses in the majors.

Los Angeles’ Austin Barnes went deep on the first pitch of the 6th inning, breaking the 0-0 tie. Barnes was hitting just .171 prior to Wednesday night’s matchup and it was just his 5th home run of the year.

The longball plagued Lauer as it has his entire season as Max Muncy cranked a solo home run in the top of the 7th to make it 2-0 Los Angeles.

Lauer finished the evening giving up 2 earned runs through 7 innings. Lauer struck out 7 Dodgers batters and allowed 4 hits.

In the top of the fourth inning, Milwaukee’s second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Willy Adames were able to flip a beautiful double play that saw Adames airborne.

Mario Feliciano made his first career start behind the plate for the Brew Crew and was able to gun Hanser Alberto, who was caught stealing second base in the top of the 5th.

Feliciano would continue his success in his first start, punching a ball to right field for his first career major league hit in the bottom of the 6th.

The Brewers would find some momentum in the bottom of the eight after Tyrone Taylor and Feliciano walked to bring the former MVP, Christian Yelich, to the plate with two outs.

Yelich was able to drive in Taylor on a sharp line drive to left field, making it a 2-1 Dodgers lead. Following Yelich was Willy Adames, who lined out to shortstop Trea Turner, thus, ending the rally in the 8th.

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel came in for the bottom of the ninth and despite some late-inning dramatics, was able to shut down the Brewers, giving Los Angeles the 2-1 victory.

Milwaukee and Los Angeles will finish off the series at American Family Field tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 p.m. with Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on the bump.