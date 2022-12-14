MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have made another key acquisition, the organization’s second in a three-day span, by trading for an infielder from Mequon.

In an announcement made by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold, the Brewers acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Miller, who is 26 years old, played 130 games with the Guardians in 2022, batting .243 with 6 HR and 51 RBI. He made his Major League debut with Cleveland in 2021 and started 159 games over the past two seasons.

A native of Mequon, Miller was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

To make room for the Ozaukee High School alum, catcher Mario Feliciano was designated for assignment.