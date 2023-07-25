GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will have a familiar face on the mound for Thursday’s matchup against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who has been sidelined since his two starts in the beginning of the season, is slated to make his second rehab start for the Timber Rattlers, this one being at Neuroscience Group Field.

Woodruff made his first rehab start on Saturday, July 22 on the road against the Dayton Dragons where he pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

The 30-year-old Mississippi native is 1-0 with a 0.79 earned run average in two starts for the Brewers this season. He last pitched on April 7, when he went 5.1 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

Woodruff was originally placed on the 15-Day Injured List on April 11 with right shoulder inflammation. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Subscapular Strain shortly after going on the IL, and the Brewers transferred him to the 60-Day IL on May 15.

This will be the second time that Brandon Woodruff will pitch for the Timber Rattlers. He made a start against the Quad City River Bandits on June 23, 2022, and picked up the win as he allowed a run on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over five innings.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tickets are still available to see Woodruff’s rehab start. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Timber Rattlers’ website or over the phone at 920-733-4152.