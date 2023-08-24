GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday morning that pitcher Julio Teherán will make a rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday, August 25.

Teherán has been on Milwaukee’s Injured List since July 30 with a right hip impingement. The right-hander has recorded a 2-5 record with a 4.74 earned run average in eleven starts since joining the Brewers on May 25.

Friday’s Timber Rattlers game is the final Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin day of the season and is also Wrestling Night at the ballpark.

The night will feature wrestling matches before the game from ACW at 5:20 p.m. with former WWE superstars Mr. Kennedy (Mr. Anderson) and Hornswoggle (AJ Swoggle) on hand to meet with fans during the game.

Players and coaches will be donning their 2023 Cascabeles jerseys for the final time with the jerseys being auctioned off after the game with half of the jerseys being available for auction until August 27 at 6:30 p.m. and the other half being available until August 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Other festivities include half-priced select canned cocktails for fans of legal drinking age, postgame fireworks, post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases, and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Luchador Whiffer Bobblehead.

The game between the Timber Rattlers and the Quad City River Bandits is set to start at 6:40 p.m. with the parking lot opening at 4:00 p.m. and the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets to this game or any other remaining home games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium can be bought here or at the Ticket Office during regular business hours.