MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have released the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule, which will begin on the road on March 28.

The Brewers will open up the season at Citi Field against the New York Mets before coming back to Wisconsin to play their home opener on Tuesday, April 2, against the Minnesota Twins.

This is the third consecutive season the Brewers will open on the road, its longest stretch beginning the season away from home since a 10-year run from 1996-2005. This will also be the first time Milwaukee will play the Mets on Opening Day.

Following the opening series against the Mets, the Brewers will have a homestand against Minnesota (April 2-3) and Seattle (April 5-7).

Milwaukee will take on the Yankees, Rays, White Sox, Blue Jays, Rangers, and Guardians at home while traveling to Baltimore, Kansas City, Houston, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Oakland for interleague play.

This will be the first time since 2018 the Guardians will visit American Family Field, while it’ll be the first time since 2019 for the Mariners and Rangers. The Brewers will visit Houston, the Los Angeles Angels, and Oakland for the first time since 2019 as well.

The team’s longest road trip of the season will come May 17-26, with nine games in 10 days against the Houston Astros (May 17-19), Miami Marlins (May 20-22), and Boston Red Sox (May 24-26).

Milwaukee’s longest homestand of the season is a 10-game stretch from Aug. 9-18 against the Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 9-11), Los Angeles Dodgers (Aug. 12-15), and Cleveland Guardians (Aug. 16-18).

Times have yet to be released for all games, and team officials say those will be released at a later date. For a full schedule, click here.