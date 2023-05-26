MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after getting hit by a foul ball from teammate Brian Anderson while watching from the dugout.

Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning when he hit a line drive that struck Adames. The game was stopped for a few minutes to allow Milwaukee’s training staff to check on Adames as he sat on the bench. Adames eventually walked out of the dugout and headed toward the clubhouse.

Brice Turang replaced Adames at shortstop in the top of the third.