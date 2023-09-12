MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Brewers star closer Devin Williams has been fantastic throughout his career in Milwaukee, and now, he’s getting an exclusive limited-release brew named after him.

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Announced on Tuesday, the Brewers will debut “Airbender Ale” at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard on Sunday, September 17, offering fans the first taste of Williams’ collaboration with Pilot Brewer Corrine Georges.

To celebrate, special guests will be manning the taps for those who purchase the new brew, which is only available in a 16-ounce pour. Special guests include Brewers alum Jerry Augustine, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger, and Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold. The first 250 fans to purchase the new release will receive an exclusive Airbender Ale sticker.

Williams partnered with Pilot Brewer Corrine Georges to learn about the science of brewing and to create a special beer of his own that would be served exclusively at the Barrel Yard.

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Devin Williams & Airbender Ale. (Milwaukee Brewers)

Team officials say that Williams submitted a wish list for style, taste, appearance, and aroma to Georges, and together, they began the production phase at the onsite brewery. Additionally, Williams helped during the brewing process and pitched the yeast for his brew.

Airbender Ale is a blonde ale that pours bright, pale yellow with golden hues. The refreshing and easy-drinking brew is malt-forward and lightly hopped to impart delicate citrus and passionfruit aromas. It has an ABV of 4.54% and is 146 calories per 12 ounces.

The Airbender Ale will debut on the last day of the current homestand when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Brewers website or at the American Family Field Box Office.