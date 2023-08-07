MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out 13 to match his career high and allowed just one hit over seven innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12-1 blowout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, scored three times and had four RBIs. Brice Turang and Tyrone Taylor also went deep. William Contreras went 3 for 5, scored twice and had three RBIs.

Peralta (8-8) gave up a homer to Ezequiel Tovar with one out in the first inning, but he wouldn’t let anyone else get on base. Peralta retired each of the last 20 batters he faced.

This marked the second time in his last three starts that Peralta has recorded 13 strikeouts. He also did it in a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on July 26. Peralta allowed only one hit and didn’t walk a single batter in each of those games.

Peralta’s other 13-strikeout performance came in his major league debut on May 13, 2018. Peralta led the Brewers to a 7-3 Mother’s Day victory at Colorado that afternoon with his mother in the stands.

Colorado’s Peter Lambert was just as effective as Peralta early on.

Lambert (2-3) was a strike away from exiting the fourth inning with a 1-0 lead and a no-hit bid intact until everything fell apart for him. The Brewers collected five straight two-out hits to pull ahead 5-1, knocking Lambert out of the game in the process.

Milwaukee grabbed a 2-1 edge with its first hit of the game, as Turang sent a 1-2 sweeper over the right-field wall. Turang’s homer also scored Frelick, who had drawn a leadoff walk.

Brian Anderson followed with a triple off the center-field wall and scored on Taylor’s single up the middle. Christian Yelich delivered a bloop hit to shallow left field that put runners on third and second.

Contreras then greeted Jake Bird with a single up the middle that brought home Taylor and Yelich to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 5-1.

The Brewers added three runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth against Rockies reliever Connor Seabold.

Contreras and Frelick had run-scoring doubles and Andruw Monasterio added an RBI single in the seventh. Taylor hit a solo shot and Frelick added a three-run homer in the eighth.

ADAMES’ NIGHT OFF

Milwaukee’s Willy Adames was out of the starting lineup for the first time since coming off the injured list June 7 as the Brewers hope a day off can help the slumping shortstop regain his form.

Adames has gone 2 for 20 over his last five games as his batting average has dipped to .201.

“I feel like this has been the worst time in my career,” Adames said before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF/DH Charlie Blackmon went through a full workout before Monday’s game as he recovers from a fractured right hand that has kept him on the injured list since June 10. He will require a rehabilitation stint before getting activated.

Brewers: 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Tellez is expected to remain with Nashville at least through the end of the week. … DH Jesse Winker (back) could begin a rehabilitation assignment as early as this weekend.

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies: Promoted OF Cole Tucker and optioned IF Coco Montes to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Brewers: Sent OF Tyler Naquin to the Chicago White Sox for cash. Naquin had spent the entire season in the minors … Reinstated LHP Bennett Sousa from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Nashville … Transferred LHP Justin Wilson to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.88 ERA) pitches for the Rockies and LHP Wade Miley (8-2, 3.01) starts for the Brewers when this three-game series continues Tuesday night.