MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After being swept out of the NL Wild Card, the Brewers look forward to the offseason, and one of its trade deadline acquisitions issued a statement regarding his future.

Mark Canha was arguably the best trade deadline acquisition in Major League Baseball, hitting .287 with 51 hits and 33 RBIs over 50 games with the Brewers, garnering a 1.1 oWAR in a short amount of time.

He’ll be a free agent heading into the offseason, and many fans have voiced their opinion to bring Canha back after his success.

Well, Mark Canha took to X on Friday morning, and his feelings are somewhat similar.

“Just wanted to say to the entire Brewers organization thank you for bringing me on board this year,” said Canha. “My family and I are so grateful for the last two months in making a playoff run and getting to know this wholesome, beautiful city!”

Canha continued to say in his post that he was very happy with how supportive the fans were during his time at American Family Field.

“To the fans, you were so supportive and appreciative during my time here,” stated Canha. “It was a pleasure to play for you every day. It didn’t turn out the way we hoped, nevertheless, I will always remember my time in MKE so fondly.”

The 34-year-old concluded his post with perhaps a hint at a future in Milwaukee.

“I’d be lucky to come back next year. Thank you MKE!”

Canha, who was traded from the struggling New York Mets at the deadline, could play a veteran role in the Brewers outfield. Additionally, Canha can play first base, a position the Crew struggled with during the first half of the year before acquiring Carlos Santana from the Pirates.

Should Milwaukee muster up some free agency money toward Mark Canha, it looks like he could re-up with the Crew for another stint.