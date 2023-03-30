MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the best day of the year for baseball fans as the MLB swings into its regular season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to compete for the top spot in the NL Central with the addition of some new faces, so let’s take a look at the 2023 Opening Day roster.

Pitchers Corbin Burnes Matt Bush Javy Guerra Eric Lauer Wade Miley Hoby Milner Joel Payamps Freddy Peralta Peter Strzelecki Gus Varland Bryse Wilson Devin Williams Brandon Woodruff

Catchers Victor Caratini William Contreras

Infielders Willy Adames Brian Anderson Mike Brosseau Owen Miller Rowdy Tellez Brice Turang Luis Urias Luke Voit

Outfielders Garrett Mitchell Jesse Winker Christian Yelich



The Brewers also have five players on the injured list.

Jason Alexander 60-day

Aaron Ashby 15-day

Adrian Houser 15-day

Tyrone Taylor 10-day

Justin Wilson 15-day

In total, the Brewers have four players making their first career Opening Day roster. Strzelecki, Varland, Turang and Mitchell are the four.

The team opens its season in Chicago against division rival Chicago Cubs.