MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 40 years since Rollie Fingers, Cecil Cooper, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, and many other Milwaukee legends made it to the World Series.

Although bowing out in seven games to the Saint Louis Cardinals, no team from Milwaukee has ever been closer to winning the whole thing.

The Brewers, sporting their baby blue uniforms, won 95 games, 48 of those at County Stadium, which happened to be 4th in attendance that year in the American League.

Led by Robin Yount and Paul Molitor, the Milwaukee Brewers led 3-2 in the 1982 World Series. Needing just one game to secure Milwaukee’s first title, Saint Louis would rally and win the next two games.

Paul Molitor and Ted Simmons

Robin Yount and Rollie Fingers

Gorman Thomas and Ben Oglivie

1982 Milwaukee Brewers

But despite losing the World Series, the City of Milwaukee and fans of the Brewers are forever proud of that 1982 team and as stated before, no team has come as close as they have to win it all. The 2018 Brewers forced seven games in the National League Championship Series but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“When we all finished that 82′ season, we all thought we would be back and compete for another World Series,” explained Robin Yount. “Here we are 40 years later and it didn’t happen.”

“It’s great to be back here with these guys,” said closer Rollie Fingers, showing off his famous mustache. “I was the oldest guy on the team and I still might be the oldest guy here, despite maybe Uecker.”

Paul Molitor spoke up and told the media that he understands that the 1982 team is probably a lot of fans’ favorite Brewers team, but he’s hoping that one day a new team, one that can win the World Series, will take their place.