MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers are not done bolstering its roster in its quest to win the NL Central, as the team has traded for a solid bullpen arm.

Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin is heading to Milwaukee in exchange for Peter Strzelecki.

“Andrew adds an experienced leader and another quality left-handed arm to our bullpen,” said Brewers GM Matt Arnold. “He has had a long history of success against both left-handed and right-handed hitters, and we are excited to bring him aboard.”

The 10-year veteran owns a career 3.31 ERA in 519 appearances, all but three (2014) coming in relief, with Arizona (2014-20, ’23), Chicago-NL (2020-21), Oakland (2021) and Detroit (2022). His 380 outings with the D-backs are the most in franchise history. He has notched 471 career strikeouts in just 435.0 innings pitched while limiting opponents to a .228 batting average (.228 vs. LH/.227 vs. RH).

Chafin, 33, is 2-3 with a 4.19 ERA and a career-high 8 saves in 43 appearances this season. He is unscored upon in 35 of his 43 outings. His season ERA drops to 2.94 without his appearance on July 24 vs. St. Louis (0.2ip, 5er). He has recorded 49 strikeouts in just 34.1 innings pitched while holding opponents to a .235 batting average (.314 vs. LH/.185 vs. RH).

Strzelecki, 28, made his Major League debut with the Brewers last season, making 30 relief appearances with a 2.83 ERA. He had 36 relief appearances with Milwaukee this season, posting a 4.54 ERA.