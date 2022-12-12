(WFRV) – Need a reason to spend some time in Arizona? Well, Spring Training tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers are now available.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that tickets for Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are now on sale. Tickets can be bought on the Brewers website and by calling 1-800-933-7890.

The 2023 Spring Training slate will have 31 games, 16 of which are at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The Brewers will also reportedly host a World Baseball Classic exhibition game against Great Britain on March 8.

Parking passes will not be available to buy in advance of games.