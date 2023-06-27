GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brewers’ 2022 2nd-round pick, and current Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski is headed to Seattle for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8.

Misiorowski started his career with the Brewers Low-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, before joining the Timber Rattlers on June 6.

Since moving up to High-A, Misiorowski is 1-0 with twenty strikeouts through 15 and 2/3 innings pitched. The MLB Pipeline currently has him listed as the Brewers’ #4 prospect and the #93 prospect in all of baseball.

Misiorowski will not be the only Brewers’ prospect in the Futures Game as, former Timber Rattlers, Jackson Chourio, and Jeferson Quero will be joining him on the National League squad.

According to the Timber Rattlers, Miriorowski is the eighth Timber Rattler to be named to play in the Futures Games. Chourio and Quero also join a list of over thirty former Timber Rattlers to be invited to the Futures Game.

The SiriusXM Futures game will be a 7-inning game that features top prospects from across the entire minor leagues. The Futures Game is the kickoff to the All-Star Week activities and it will air exclusively on Peacock.

Misiorowski is expected to have one more start before heading to Seattle with that start scheduled to be on Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park against the Quad Cities River Bandits.