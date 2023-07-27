MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly made a trade for a new first baseman.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In return, the Brewers are reportedly sending shortstop Jhonny Severino back to the Pirates.

For the season, Santana is batting .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. Santana is a first baseman.

Additionally, he has played in 94 games this year. In total, he has played 14 years in the majors for five different teams. The Brewers will be the sixth.

Rowdy Tellez is currently on the injured list and the Brewers rank in the bottom of the league in most statistical categories.

No additional information was provided.