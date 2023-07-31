MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly made their second trade in five days, this time for an outfielder.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Mark Canha from the New York Mets. In exchange, the Brewers are reportedly sending right-hander Justin Jarvis to the Mets.

Canha has spent nine years in the MLB, two of which have been with the Mets. The other seven were with the Oakland Athletics.

On the year, Canha is batting .245 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. Canha has played in 89 games so far this year.

Jarvis reportedly is at Double-A. Jarvis is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA in Double-A this year.

The Brewers recently traded for Carlos Santana back on July 27.

